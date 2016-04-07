SEOUL, April 7 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 7 218.2 -319.3 38.3 ^April 6 116.6 -299.4 199.6 April 5 -192.6 -73.3 194.4 April 4 58.2 -193.1 61.5 April 1 -211.1 -46.6 285.1 March 31 -210.5 57.5 82.1 March 30 36.9 6.8 -126.6 March 29 148.5 -26.5 -184.5 March 28 -11.2 -32.0 -25.1 March 25 -40.2 40.9 -70.7 March 24 48.0 -173.2 59.2 March 23 11.8 -45.1 -43.6 March 22 135.5 -88.4 -115.1 March 21 134.5 -313.0 103.5 March 18 277.4 -342.9 29.7 Month to date -10.7 -931.7 698.9 Year to date 755.2 739.0 -1,351.4 ^ April 6 figures revised ($1 = 1,152.2800 won) (Reporting by Nataly Pak)