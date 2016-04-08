SEOUL, April 8 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0723 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 8 *163.3 -277.8 48.6 ^April 7 225.8 -318.5 29.8 April 6 116.6 -299.4 199.6 April 5 -192.6 -73.3 194.4 April 4 58.2 -193.1 61.5 April 1 -211.1 -46.6 285.1 March 31 -210.5 57.5 82.1 March 30 36.9 6.8 -126.6 March 29 148.5 -26.5 -184.5 March 28 -11.2 -32.0 -25.1 March 25 -40.2 40.9 -70.7 March 24 48.0 -173.2 59.2 March 23 11.8 -45.1 -43.6 March 22 135.5 -88.4 -115.1 March 21 134.5 -313.0 103.5 Month to date 160.2 -1,208.6 739.0 Year to date 926.1 462.0 -1,311.3 ^ April 7 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 505.7 billion Korean won ($438.67 million) worth. ($1 = 1,152.7900 won) (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim)