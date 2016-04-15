SEOUL, April 15 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
April 15 *97.9 24.8 -109.3
^April 14 550.9 174.1 -791.2
April 12 113.0 -102.8 -88.5
April 11 -16.7 -128.4 81.0
April 8 165.4 -280.0 48.6
April 7 225.8 -318.5 29.8
April 6 116.6 -299.4 199.6
April 5 -192.6 -73.3 194.4
April 4 58.2 -193.1 61.5
April 1 -211.1 -46.6 285.1
March 31 -210.5 57.5 82.1
March 30 36.9 6.8 -126.6
March 29 148.5 -26.5 -184.5
March 28 -11.2 -32.0 -25.1
March 25 -40.2 40.9 -70.7
Month to date 907.3 -1,243.1 -169.0
Year to date 1,673.2 427.6 -2,219.3
^ April 14 figures revised
* Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
761.8 billion Korean won ($664.66 million) worth.
($1 = 1,146.1500 won)
(Reporting by Nataly Pak)