SEOUL, April 18 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 18 *199.8 -141.1 -44.5 ^April 15 97.9 25.0 -109.4 April 14 550.9 174.1 -791.2 April 12 113.0 -102.8 -88.5 April 11 -16.7 -128.4 81.0 April 8 165.4 -280.0 48.6 April 7 225.8 -318.5 29.8 April 6 116.6 -299.4 199.6 April 5 -192.6 -73.3 194.4 April 4 58.2 -193.1 61.5 April 1 -211.1 -46.6 285.1 March 31 -210.5 57.5 82.1 March 30 36.9 6.8 -126.6 March 29 148.5 -26.5 -184.5 March 28 -11.2 -32.0 -25.1 Month to date 1,107.2 -1,384.1 -213.5 Year to date 1,873.1 286.6 -2,263.8 ^ April 15 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for four consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 961.6 billion Korean won ($835.81 million) worth. ($1 = 1,150.5000 won) (Reporting by Nataly Pak)