SEOUL, April 22 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 22 *150.1 -179.2 37.8 ^April 21 160.9 147.9 -302.0 April 20 111.8 -58.6 -45.0 April 19 29.0 139.6 -152.6 April 18 199.8 -139.2 -48.2 April 15 97.9 25.0 -109.4 April 14 550.9 174.1 -791.2 April 12 113.0 -102.8 -88.5 April 11 -16.7 -128.4 81.0 April 8 165.4 -280.0 48.6 April 7 225.8 -318.5 29.8 April 6 116.6 -299.4 199.6 April 5 -192.6 -73.3 194.4 April 4 58.2 -193.1 61.5 April 1 -211.1 -46.6 285.1 Month to date 1,559.0 -1,332.6 -678.9 Year to date 2,324.9 338.1 -2,729.2 ^ April 21 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for eight consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 1.413 trillion Korean won ($1.24 billion)worth. ($1 = 1,143.5300 won) (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim)