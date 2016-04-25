SEOUL, April 25 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 25 *222.1 -177.1 -38.8 ^April 22 154.9 -184.7 38.5 April 21 160.9 147.9 -302.0 April 20 111.8 -58.6 -45.0 April 19 29.0 139.6 -152.6 April 18 199.8 -139.2 -48.2 April 15 97.9 25.0 -109.4 April 14 550.9 174.1 -791.2 April 12 113.0 -102.8 -88.5 April 11 -16.7 -128.4 81.0 April 8 165.4 -280.0 48.6 April 7 225.8 -318.5 29.8 April 6 116.6 -299.4 199.6 April 5 -192.6 -73.3 194.4 April 4 58.2 -193.1 61.5 Month to date 1,785.8 -1,515.2 -717.1 Year to date 2,551.7 155.5 -2,767.4 ^ April 22 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for nine consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 1.640 trillion Korean won ($1.43 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,148.3000 won) (Reporting by Nataly Pak)