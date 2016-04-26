SEOUL, April 26 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 26 *128.3 -40.2 -92.2 ^April 25 207.7 -159.8 -41.4 April 22 154.9 -184.7 38.5 April 21 160.9 147.9 -302.0 April 20 111.8 -58.6 -45.0 April 19 29.0 139.6 -152.6 April 18 199.8 -139.2 -48.2 April 15 97.9 25.0 -109.4 April 14 550.9 174.1 -791.2 April 12 113.0 -102.8 -88.5 April 11 -16.7 -128.4 81.0 April 8 165.4 -280.0 48.6 April 7 225.8 -318.5 29.8 April 6 116.6 -299.4 199.6 April 5 -192.6 -73.3 194.4 Month to date 1,899.8 -1,538.0 -811.9 Year to date 2,665.7 132.6 -2,862.2 ^ April 25 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for ten consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 1.754 trillion Korean won ($1.52 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,150.7000 won) (Reporting by Nataly Pak)