SEOUL, May 3 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0719 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 3 87.0 -177.7 68.2 ^May 2 -32.9 -177.8 180.3 April 29 63.8 -203.1 109.5 April 28 -202.5 116.5 88.3 April 27 182.4 -257.9 77.6 April 26 128.9 -44.3 -88.6 April 25 207.7 -159.8 -41.4 April 22 154.9 -184.7 38.5 April 21 160.9 147.9 -302.0 April 20 111.8 -58.6 -45.0 April 19 29.0 139.6 -152.6 April 18 199.8 -139.2 -48.2 April 15 97.9 25.0 -109.4 April 14 550.9 174.1 -791.2 April 12 113.0 -102.8 -88.5 Month to date 54.1 -355.5 248.6 Year to date 2,764.1 -571.4 -2,334.7 ^ May 2 figures revised ($1 = 1,137.0200 won) (Reporting by Nataly Pak)