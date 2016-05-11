SEOUL, May 11 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0718 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 11 69.8 -241.4 131.0 ^May 10 36.7 41.0 -124.8 May 9 -97.9 -52.7 119.2 May 4 172.3 -490.4 297.8 May 3 87.0 -177.0 68.5 May 2 -32.9 -177.8 180.3 April 29 63.8 -203.1 109.5 April 28 -202.5 116.5 88.3 April 27 182.4 -257.9 77.6 April 26 128.9 -44.3 -88.6 April 25 207.7 -159.8 -41.4 April 22 154.9 -184.7 38.5 April 21 160.9 147.9 -302.0 April 20 111.8 -58.6 -45.0 April 19 29.0 139.6 -152.6 Month to date 235.0 -1,098.3 672.0 Year to date 2,945.0 -1,314.2 -1,911.2 ^ May 10 figures revised ($1 = 1,168.4500 won) (Reporting by Nataly Pak)