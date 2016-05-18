SEOUL, May 18 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 18 29.1 -190.0 125.7 ^May 17 -53.4 -52.1 83.2 May 16 17.0 -39.7 -5.1 May 13 -142.8 -115.6 218.4 May 12 24.5 -128.3 110.5 May 11 69.9 -241.4 130.8 May 10 36.7 41.0 -124.8 May 9 -97.9 -52.7 119.2 May 4 172.3 -490.4 297.8 May 3 87.0 -177.0 68.5 May 2 -32.9 -177.8 180.3 April 29 63.8 -203.1 109.5 April 28 -202.5 116.5 88.3 April 27 182.4 -257.9 77.6 April 26 128.9 -44.3 -88.6 Month to date 109.6 -1,624.0 1,204.5 Year to date 2,819.7 -1,839.9 -1,378.7 ^ May 17 figures revised ($1 = 1,182.3500 won) (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)