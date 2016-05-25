SEOUL, May 25 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0715 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 25 124.0 208.5 -336.3 ^May 24 -58.6 -61.4 78.9 May 23 4.2 33.4 -67.5 May 20 -127.6 150.8 -61.7 May 19 -21.3 -42.3 31.0 May 18 36.5 -197.4 121.4 May 17 -53.4 -52.1 83.2 May 16 17.0 -39.7 -5.1 May 13 -142.8 -115.6 218.4 May 12 24.5 -128.3 110.5 May 11 69.9 -241.4 130.8 May 10 36.7 41.0 -124.8 May 9 -97.9 -52.7 119.2 May 4 172.3 -490.4 297.8 May 3 87.0 -177.0 68.5 Month to date 37.7 -1,342.3 844.6 Year to date 2,747.7 -1,558.2 -1,738.7 ^ May 24 figures revised ($1 = 1,181.2800 won) (Reporting by Jeongeun Lee)