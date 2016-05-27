BRIEF-India's DCM Shriram Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 241.9 million rupees versus 239.8 million rupees year ago
SEOUL, May 27 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 27 *149.0 -10.3 -176.0 ^May 26 6.8 64.4 -95.5 May 25 124.9 207.6 -336.3 May 24 -58.6 -61.4 78.9 May 23 4.2 33.4 -67.5 May 20 -127.6 150.8 -61.7 May 19 -21.3 -42.3 31.0 May 18 36.5 -197.4 121.4 May 17 -53.4 -52.1 83.2 May 16 17.0 -39.7 -5.1 May 13 -142.8 -115.6 218.4 May 12 24.5 -128.3 110.5 May 11 69.9 -241.4 130.8 May 10 36.7 41.0 -124.8 May 9 -97.9 -52.7 119.2 Month to date 194.4 -1,289.2 573.0 Year to date 2,904.4 -1,505.1 -2,010.2 ^ May 26 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 280.7 billion Korean won ($238.10 million) worth. ($1 = 1,178.9000 won) (Reporting by Jeongeun Lee)
* March quarter net profit 241.9 million rupees versus 239.8 million rupees year ago
By Ambar Warrick May 23 Southeast Asian stock markets were cautious on Tuesday as they consolidated recent gains, with the region relatively unaffected by an explosion in the English city of Manchester that left at least 22 people dead, including children. A suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande late on Monday, just two-and-a-half weeks before an election that British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to wi