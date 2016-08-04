BRIEF-Ratos says to redeem all C-shares
* Says decides on compulsory redemption of all class C preference shares
SEOUL, Aug 4 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL August 4 42.5 -113.1 47.3 ^August 3 -86.6 -196.2 253.8 August 2 51.6 -180.6 106.2 August 1 307.8 -296.9 -104.9 July 29 212.6 -319.6 89.5 July 28 196.5 -80.1 -110.1 July 27 243.8 -103.5 -137.9 July 26 194.2 16.8 -173.3 July 25 193.4 -107.7 -81.0 July 22 72.1 42.3 -120.1 July 21 44.0 -82.3 33.4 July 20 179.5 -221.4 32.0 July 19 314.9 -425.5 117.8 July 18 231.7 -213.9 -2.2 July 15 490.9 -306.6 -188.2 Month to date 315.3 -786.8 302.4 Year to date 8,026.6 -5,327.6 -4,143.1 ^ August 3 figures revised ($1 = 1,113.0500 won) (Reporting by Nataly Pak)
May 16 British pub landlord EI Group reported a 1.6 percent rise in first-half revenue and said it had made a good start to the second half, but was mindful of possible economic uncertainty and pressure from new regulations.