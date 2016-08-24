BRIEF-Carl Icahn says pleased with AIG board on recent changes -Twitter
* Carl Icahn says "very pleased the $AIG board is finally making some of the much-needed changes we've been advocating the last 18 months" - Twitter Further company coverage:
SEOUL, Aug 24 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL August 24 -70.3 -26.0 -17.8 ^August 23 45.9 -216.3 79.1 August 22 -11.9 -183.9 86.3 August 19 220.5 -353.9 53.1 August 18 190.3 -184.5 -9.0 August 17 14.3 -87.6 43.8 August 16 34.7 -20.6 -36.3 August 12 60.5 99.5 -179.3 August 11 -17.7 -33.7 25.5 August 10 308.4 -136.4 -189.3 August 9 209.3 76.2 -314.0 August 8 81.0 86.0 -202.4 August 5 250.3 -72.8 -199.0 August 4 38.4 -109.0 47.2 August 3 -86.6 -196.2 253.8 Month to date 1,626.5 -1,836.8 -556.7 Year to date 9,337.8 -6,377.5 -5,002.2 ^ August 23 figures revised ($1 = 1,120.7300 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)
LAGOS, May 15 Nigeria's central bank plans to sell $100 million on Monday at a special wholesale spot and forwards auction in its bid to improve dollar liquidity in the foreign exchange market and narrow the spread between official and black market rates.