SEOUL, Aug 26 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0740 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL August 26 *-129.1 189.8 -59.2 ^August 25 -318.8 253.1 -3.3 August 24 -41.5 -39.0 -17.8 August 23 45.9 -216.3 79.1 August 22 -11.9 -183.9 86.3 August 19 220.5 -353.9 53.1 August 18 190.3 -184.5 -9.0 August 17 14.3 -87.6 43.8 August 16 34.7 -20.6 -36.3 August 12 60.5 99.5 -179.3 August 11 -17.7 -33.7 25.5 August 10 308.4 -136.4 -189.3 August 9 209.3 76.2 -314.0 August 8 81.0 86.0 -202.4 August 5 250.3 -72.8 -199.0 Month to date 1,207.5 -1,406.9 -619.2 Year to date 8,918.8 -5,947.6 -5,064.7 ^ August 25 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 489.4 billion Korean won ($439.54 million) worth. ($1 = 1,113.4300 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)