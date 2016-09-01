SEOUL, Sept 1 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0723 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL September 1 *-139.4 38.5 99.0 ^August 31 21.5 -9.0 10.5 August 30 52.4 127.6 -172.6 August 29 84.1 -39.4 -42.0 August 26 -129.6 190.5 -61.4 August 25 -318.8 253.1 -3.3 August 24 -41.5 -39.0 -17.8 August 23 45.9 -216.3 79.1 August 22 -11.9 -183.9 86.3 August 19 220.5 -353.9 53.1 August 18 190.3 -184.5 -9.0 August 17 14.3 -87.6 43.8 August 16 34.7 -20.6 -36.3 August 12 60.5 99.5 -179.3 August 11 -17.7 -33.7 25.5 Month to date -139.4 38.5 99.0 Year to date 8,937.0 -5,829.3 -5,172.0 ^ August 31 figures revised * Foreign investors turned net sellers after three consecutive sessions of buying. ($1 = 1,120.3500 won) (Reporting by Nataly Pak)