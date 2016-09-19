SEOUL, Sept 19 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL September 19 47.1 -273.3 97.3 ^September 13 247.4 -688.3 298.9 September 12 -219.0 136.3 88.4 September 9 -50.5 -48.3 91.3 September 8 181.6 -182.5 4.1 September 7 83.9 -46.4 -20.2 September 6 269.9 -308.9 42.1 September 5 272.0 138.7 -393.8 September 2 217.9 -193.5 -17.3 September 1 -139.4 38.5 98.9 August 31 21.5 -9.0 10.5 August 30 52.4 127.6 -172.6 August 29 84.1 -39.4 -42.0 August 26 -129.6 190.5 -61.4 August 25 -318.8 253.1 -3.3 Month to date 910.9 -1,427.8 289.9 Year to date 9,987.2 -7,295.6 -4,981.1 ^ September 13 figures revised ($1 = 1,118.8900 won) (Reporting by Nataly Pak)