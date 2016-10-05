SEOUL, Oct 5 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0723 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL October 5 -1.7 -110.6 100.6 ^October 4 181.4 -90.1 -89.4 September 30 -157.9 -238.9 377.9 September 29 183.2 25.2 -213.3 September 28 -114.6 40.4 86.4 September 27 25.5 254.7 -264.6 September 26 -15.2 -118.9 -2.9 September 23 -42.5 194.4 -291.2 September 22 128.3 -138.8 -132.0 September 21 88.2 -226.9 13.1 September 20 98.4 -345.9 115.5 September 19 47.0 -273.3 97.3 September 13 247.4 -688.3 298.9 September 12 -219.0 136.3 88.4 September 9 -50.5 -48.3 91.3 Month to date 179.7 -200.7 11.2 Year to date 10,360.3 -8,050.9 -5,280.8 ^ October 4 figures revised ($1 = 1,112.9900 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)