SEOUL, March 10 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 10 *160.1 -278.0 56.9 ^March 9 444.8 -617.5 110.5 March 8 154.2 -196.6 -17.4 March 7 92.6 100.0 -246.1 March 6 229.5 -263.7 -48.7 March 3 -31.9 -125.3 106.5 March 2 682.0 -620.6 -107.1 February 28 67.9 -27.3 -116.4 February 27 -225.7 217.4 -32.6 February 24 -4.9 -51.8 7.8 February 23 35.6 -58.8 -27.4 February 22 452.9 -198.7 -93.6 February 21 124.8 153.9 -318.5 February 20 53.3 -209.7 103.2 February 17 290.3 148.5 -484.1 Month to date 1,731.3 -2,001.7 -145.4 Year to date 3,676.7 -3,288.0 -1,832.2 * Offshore investors have been net buyers for five consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 1.08 trillion won ($933.88 million) worth. ^ March 9 figures revised. ($1 = 1,156.4700 won) (Reporting by Jeongeun Lee)