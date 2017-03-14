SEOUL, March 14 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0734 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 14 *401.4 -402.1 -52.1 ^March 13 454.6 -216.1 -282.4 March 10 160.1 -278.0 56.9 March 9 444.8 -617.5 110.5 March 8 154.2 -196.6 -17.4 March 7 92.6 100.0 -246.1 March 6 229.5 -263.7 -48.7 March 3 -31.9 -125.3 106.5 March 2 682.0 -620.6 -107.1 February 28 67.9 -27.3 -116.4 February 27 -225.7 217.4 -32.6 February 24 -4.9 -51.8 7.8 February 23 35.6 -58.8 -27.4 February 22 452.9 -198.7 -93.6 February 21 124.8 153.9 -318.5 Month to date 2,857.2 -2,620.0 -481.6 Year to date 4,532.6 -3,906.3 -2,168.4 * Offshore investors have been net buyers for seven consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 1.94 trillion won ($1.69 billion) worth. ^ March 13 figures revised. ($1 = 1,148.7700 won) (Reporting by Suyeong Lee)