SEOUL, March 16 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0739 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 16 *271.6 -80.6 -237.8 ^March 15 128.9 -268.8 84.7 March 14 405.7 -406.5 -50.1 March 13 454.6 -216.1 -282.4 March 10 160.1 -278.0 56.9 March 9 444.8 -617.5 110.5 March 8 154.2 -196.6 -17.4 March 7 92.6 100.0 -246.1 March 6 229.5 -263.7 -48.7 March 3 -31.9 -125.3 106.5 March 2 682.0 -620.6 -107.1 February 28 67.9 -27.3 -116.4 February 27 -225.7 217.4 -32.6 February 24 -4.9 -51.8 7.8 February 23 35.6 -58.8 -27.4 Month to date 2,992.0 -2,973.8 -632.6 Year to date 4,937.4 -4,260.0 -2,319.4 * Offshore investors have been net buyers for nine consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 2.34 trillion won ($2.07 billion) worth. ^ March 15 figures revised. ($1 = 1,130.9100 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang)