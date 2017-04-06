BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
SEOUL, April 6 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0731 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 6 *-92.8 -119.6 168.5 ^April 5 -7.6 -167.2 128 April 4 -101.6 -123.5 179.4 April 3 -22.0 31.2 -59.3 March 31 25.7 32.9 -111.0 March 30 89.4 -169.2 65.6 March 29 -61.8 -26.4 36.8 March 28 20.7 -81.8 1.9 March 27 36.4 -104.7 16.7 March 24 -89.1 220.7 -186.8 March 23 52.6 18.2 -128.4 March 22 -96.2 -116.9 181.3 March 21 362.7 -189.9 -234.8 March 20 -84.8 -51.7 85.0 March 17 251.2 -210.4 -93.5 Month to date -224.0 -379.1 416.6 Year to date 5,228.4 -5,327.0 -2,269.7 * Foreign investors have been net sellers for four consecutive sessions, bringing their sales for the period to a net 224 billion won ($197.68 million) worth. ^ April 5 figures revised. ($1 = 1,133.1500 won) (Reporting by Suyeong Lee)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.