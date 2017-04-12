SEOUL, April 12 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0811 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 12 *67.4 -93.1 24.8 ^April 11 -126.6 97.8 31.4 April 10 -54.1 -4.5 6.4 April 7 -77.9 103.1 10.4 April 6 -90.5 -117.9 168.3 April 5 -7.6 -167.2 128 April 4 -101.6 -123.5 179.4 April 3 -22.0 31.2 -59.3 March 31 25.7 32.9 -111.0 March 30 89.4 -169.2 65.6 March 29 -61.8 -26.4 36.8 March 28 20.7 -81.8 1.9 March 27 36.4 -104.7 16.7 March 24 -89.1 220.7 -186.8 March 23 52.6 18.2 -128.4 Month to date -412.9 -274.1 489.4 Year to date 5,039.6 -5,222.1 -2,196.8 * Foreign investors turned net buyers after seven consecutive sessions of selling. ^ April 11 figures revised. ($1 = 1,138.2400 won) (Reporting by Jeongeun Lee)