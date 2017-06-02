SEOUL, June 2 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0727 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 2 *448.2 -251.1 -240.8 ^June 1 -13.6 -89.3 75.1 May 31 -361.9 360.9 -36.9 May 30 -41.7 -2.9 13.5 May 29 22.2 -106.9 51.5 May 26 123.1 85.1 -258.7 May 25 117.0 265.6 -405.3 May 24 77.3 -89.4 -36.5 May 23 -55.4 281.2 -261.6 May 22 288.7 -260.2 -88.5 May 19 41.1 -27.6 -65.1 May 18 26.9 -63.8 -19.1 May 17 6.7 -218.9 161.7 May 16 234.1 73.0 23.4 May 15 -95.9 25.2 35.0 Month to date 434.6 -340.4 -165.6 Year to date 8,025.6 -5,290.4 -5,539.7 * Foreign investors turned net buyers after three consecutive sessions of selling. ^ June 1 figures revised. ($1 = 1,121.7700 won) (Reporting by Yuna Park)