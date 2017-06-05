SEOUL, June 5 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0728 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 5 274.0 -337.6 21.8 ^June 2 448.0 -251.0 -240.7 June 1 -13.6 -89.3 75.1 May 31 -361.9 360.9 -36.9 May 30 -41.7 -2.9 13.5 May 29 22.2 -106.9 51.5 May 26 123.1 85.1 -258.7 May 25 117.0 265.6 -405.3 May 24 77.3 -89.4 -36.5 May 23 -55.4 281.2 -261.6 May 22 288.7 -260.2 -88.5 May 19 41.1 -27.6 -65.1 May 18 26.9 -63.8 -19.1 May 17 6.7 -218.9 161.7 May 16 234.1 73.0 23.4 Month to date 708.4 -677.9 -143.7 Year to date 8,299.4 -5,627.9 -5,517.8 ^ June 2 figures revised. ($1 = 1,117.0300 won) (Reporting by Yuna Park)