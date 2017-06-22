SEOUL, June 22 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0728 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 22 17.6 -137.5 75.5 ^June 21 -184.7 -185.9 294.3 June 20 487.2 -598.5 358.2 June 19 127.2 -54.5 -101.9 June 16 -163.3 58.2 55.0 June 15 11.0 -306.0 258.7 June 14 22.2 -122.1 52.9 June 13 -78.7 162.5 -121.9 June 12 -146.2 -407.8 498.8 June 9 154.7 -37.0 -176.3 June 8 281.8 -453.6 97.9 June 7 114.6 -296.7 126.5 June 5 274.0 -327.8 4.3 June 2 448.0 -251.0 -240.7 June 1 -13.6 -89.3 75.1 Month to date 1,351.8 -3,047.1 1,256.4 Year to date 8,942.8 -7,997.1 4,117.7 ^ June 21 figures revised. ($1 = 1,141.3500 won) (Reporting by Yuna Park)