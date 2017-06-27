SEOUL, June 27 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0740 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 27 *57.2 -328.7 221.7 ^June 26 43.1 -122.5 22.0 June 23 166.6 106.1 -299.4 June 22 182.7 47.3 75.8 June 21 -184.7 -185.9 294.3 June 20 487.2 -598.5 358.2 June 19 127.2 -54.5 -101.9 June 16 -163.3 58.2 55.0 June 15 11.0 -306.0 258.7 June 14 22.2 -122.1 52.9 June 13 -78.7 162.5 -121.9 June 12 -146.2 -407.8 498.8 June 9 154.7 -37.0 -176.3 June 8 281.8 -453.6 97.9 June 7 114.6 -296.7 126.5 Month to date 1,783.8 -3,207.5 1,200.9 Year to date 9,374.8 -8,157.4 -4,173.2 ^ June 26 figures revised. * Foreign investors were net buyers for the four consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 449.6 billion won ($395.87 million). ($1 = 1,135.7300 won) (Reporting by Yuna Park)