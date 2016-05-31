SEOUL, May 31 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 31 *-104.6 182.1 -159.0 ^May 30 121.7 -124.6 -35.0 May 27 149.4 -10.7 -176.0 May 26 6.8 64.4 -95.5 May 25 124.9 207.6 -336.3 May 24 -58.6 -61.4 78.9 May 23 4.2 33.4 -67.5 May 20 -127.6 150.8 -61.7 May 19 -21.3 -42.3 31.0 May 18 36.5 -197.4 121.4 May 17 -53.4 -52.1 83.2 May 16 17.0 -39.7 -5.1 May 13 -142.8 -115.6 218.4 May 12 24.5 -128.3 110.5 May 11 69.9 -241.4 130.8 Month to date 211.9 -1,232.1 379.1 Year to date 2,921.9 -1,448.0 -2,204.1 ^ May 30 figures revised * Foreign investors turned net sellers after four consecutive sessions of buying. ($1 = 1,191.4700 won) (Reporting by Jeongeun Lee)