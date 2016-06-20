BRIEF-Fitch says rapid growth of Chinese investment cos is building risks
* On Chinese investment cos, their strategies and risk controls have not been tested by significant market volatility or an economic downturn
SEOUL, June 20 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 20 20.8 116.4 -181.6 ^June 17 -98.1 56.9 -7.2 June 16 42.3 -209.6 116.4 June 15 -21.1 -57.2 168.1 June 14 -105.3 -180.6 226.9 June 13 -146.9 -73.8 173.7 June 10 -28.3 89.5 -114.1 June 9 414.0 -195.8 -228.1 June 8 309.5 -38.4 -314.5 June 7 261.5 147.9 -435.8 June 3 -127.3 343.6 -114.1 June 2 386.8 -197.7 -61.8 June 1 242.9 -189.5 -88.5 May 31 -131.2 210.4 -160.7 May 30 121.7 -124.6 -35.0 Month to date 1,150.7 -388.2 -860.6 Year to date 4,046.0 -1,807.9 -3,066.4 ^ June 17 figures revised ($1 = 1,161.2200 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)
* On Chinese investment cos, their strategies and risk controls have not been tested by significant market volatility or an economic downturn
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Investment Companies in China https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898060 HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 17 (Fitch) Chinese investment companies (ICs) have grown rapidly over the last five years due to loose monetary policy and government support for investment that diversifies the economy and helps local companies to expand overseas. Strong growth is likely to be maintained over the long term, notwithstanding c