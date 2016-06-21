MOVES-JPMorgan, ITG, Nomura Asset Management UK, Hamilton Lane
May 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SEOUL, June 21 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 21 -129.1 -11.4 90.8 ^June 20 20.7 116.1 -181.2 June 17 -98.1 56.9 -7.2 June 16 42.3 -209.6 116.4 June 15 -21.1 -57.2 168.1 June 14 -105.3 -180.6 226.9 June 13 -146.9 -73.8 173.7 June 10 -28.3 89.5 -114.1 June 9 414.0 -195.8 -228.1 June 8 309.5 -38.4 -314.5 June 7 261.5 147.9 -435.8 June 3 -127.3 343.6 -114.1 June 2 386.8 -197.7 -61.8 June 1 242.9 -189.5 -88.5 May 31 -131.2 210.4 -160.7 Month to date 1,021.4 -399.9 -769.5 Year to date 3,916.7 -1,819.6 -2,975.3 ^ June 20 figures revised ($1 = 1,153.3200 won) (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)
May 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* SIGNS WITH BACKTOWORK24, A GRUPPO 24 ORE COMPANY, A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT FOR JOINT DEVELOPMENT OF DIGITAL STARTUPS AND "OPEN INNOVATION" PROGRAMS FOR ITALIAN COMPANIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)