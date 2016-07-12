SEOUL, July 12 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 12 *193.0 -48.6 -194.1 ^July 11 268.3 83.2 -390.4 July 8 41.3 -289.8 204.7 July 7 169.5 -119.6 -90.3 July 6 -430.0 -138.4 511.3 July 5 12.9 -210.8 138.2 July 4 179.4 -145.4 -66.5 July 1 252.5 -90.8 -205.3 June 30 403.4 -248.6 38.2 June 29 58.3 -63.3 -22.4 June 28 -368.0 154.2 167.5 June 27 -237.2 408.2 -216.4 June 24 -149.8 55.3 34.9 June 23 29.1 189.1 -264.7 June 22 30.0 172.9 -250.8 Month to date 686.9 -960.1 -92.2 Year to date 4,388.5 -2,131.0 -3,581.1 ^ July 11 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for four consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 672.1 billion Korean won ($586.98 million) worth. ($1 = 1,145.0200 won) (Reporting by Nataly Pak)