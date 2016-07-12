SEOUL, July 12 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
July 12 *193.0 -48.6 -194.1
^July 11 268.3 83.2 -390.4
July 8 41.3 -289.8 204.7
July 7 169.5 -119.6 -90.3
July 6 -430.0 -138.4 511.3
July 5 12.9 -210.8 138.2
July 4 179.4 -145.4 -66.5
July 1 252.5 -90.8 -205.3
June 30 403.4 -248.6 38.2
June 29 58.3 -63.3 -22.4
June 28 -368.0 154.2 167.5
June 27 -237.2 408.2 -216.4
June 24 -149.8 55.3 34.9
June 23 29.1 189.1 -264.7
June 22 30.0 172.9 -250.8
Month to date 686.9 -960.1 -92.2
Year to date 4,388.5 -2,131.0 -3,581.1
^ July 11 figures revised
* Foreign investors have been net buyers for four consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
672.1 billion Korean won ($586.98 million) worth.
($1 = 1,145.0200 won)
