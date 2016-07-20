SEOUL, July 20 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 20 *179.6 -224.5 31.9 ^July 19 314.9 -425.5 117.8 July 18 231.7 -213.9 -2.2 July 15 490.9 -306.6 -188.2 July 14 368.4 -228.1 -136.7 July 13 581.0 -380.3 -187.4 July 12 193.0 -48.4 -194.2 July 11 268.3 83.2 -390.4 July 8 41.3 -289.8 204.7 July 7 169.5 -119.6 -90.3 July 6 -430.0 -138.4 511.3 July 5 12.9 -210.8 138.2 July 4 179.4 -145.4 -66.5 July 1 252.5 -90.8 -205.3 June 30 403.4 -248.6 38.2 Month to date 2,853.2 -2,738.8 -457.1 Year to date 6,554.8 -3,909.7 -3,946.0 ^ July 19 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for ten consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 2.84 trillion Korean won ($2.49 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,141.7700 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)