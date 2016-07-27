SEOUL, July 27 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0726 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 27 *243.8 -103.8 -123.0 ^July 26 194.2 16.8 -173.3 July 25 193.4 -107.7 -81.0 July 22 72.1 42.3 -120.1 July 21 44.0 -82.3 33.4 July 20 179.5 -221.4 32.0 July 19 314.9 -425.5 117.8 July 18 231.7 -213.9 -2.2 July 15 490.9 -306.6 -188.2 July 14 368.4 -228.1 -136.7 July 13 581.0 -380.3 -187.4 July 12 193.0 -48.4 -194.2 July 11 268.3 83.2 -390.4 July 8 41.3 -289.8 204.7 July 7 169.5 -119.6 -90.3 Month to date 3,600.5 -2,970.5 -921.2 Year to date 7,302.2 -4,141.4 -4,410.1 ^ July 26 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for fifteen consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 3.59 trillion Korean won ($3.16 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,134.4800 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)