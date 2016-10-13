SEOUL, Oct 13 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0726 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL October 13 *192.3 -570.1 375.5 ^October 12 -552.4 624.3 -69.8 October 11 -335.9 481.8 -154.2 October 10 -39.3 323.5 -304.0 October 7 37.3 -236.9 196.4 October 6 91.6 -147.3 47.5 October 5 -2.2 -110.2 99.2 October 4 181.4 -90.1 -89.4 September 30 -157.9 -238.9 377.9 September 29 183.2 25.2 -213.3 September 28 -114.6 40.4 86.4 September 27 25.5 254.7 -264.6 September 26 -15.2 -118.9 -2.9 September 23 -42.5 194.4 -291.2 September 22 128.3 -138.8 -132.0 Month to date -427.2 275.1 101.3 Year to date 9,753.4 -7,575.1 -5,190.8 ^ October 12 figures revised * Foreign investors turned net buyers after three consecutive sessions of selling. ($1 = 1,114.7500 won) (Reporting by Nataly Pak)