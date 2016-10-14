SEOUL, Oct 14 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL October 14 32.4 -1.0 -43.7 ^October 13 192.3 -570.2 375.4 October 12 -552.4 624.3 -69.8 October 11 -335.9 481.8 -154.2 October 10 -39.3 323.5 -304.0 October 7 37.3 -236.9 196.4 October 6 91.6 -147.3 47.5 October 5 -2.2 -110.2 99.2 October 4 181.4 -90.1 -89.4 September 30 -157.9 -238.9 377.9 September 29 183.2 25.2 -213.3 September 28 -114.6 40.4 86.4 September 27 25.5 254.7 -264.6 September 26 -15.2 -118.9 -2.9 September 23 -42.5 194.4 -291.2 Month to date -394.8 274.1 57.5 Year to date 9,785.8 -7,576.2 -5,234.6 ^ October 13 figures revised ($1 = 1,114.7500 won) (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)