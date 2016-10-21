SEOUL, Oct 21 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0727 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL October 21 *45.9 11.2 -67.0 ^October 20 109.3 17.3 -122.7 October 19 229.9 -210.2 -16.4 October 18 189.9 86.4 -284.4 October 17 291.2 -243.7 -48.6 October 14 32.3 -1.0 -43.7 October 13 192.3 -570.2 375.4 October 12 -552.4 624.3 -69.8 October 11 -335.9 481.8 -154.2 October 10 -39.3 323.5 -304.0 October 7 37.3 -236.9 196.4 October 6 91.6 -147.3 47.5 October 5 -2.2 -110.2 99.2 October 4 181.4 -90.1 -89.4 September 30 -157.9 -238.9 377.9 Month to date 471.4 -65.0 -481.7 Year to date 10,651.9 -7,915.2 -5,773.7 ^ October 20 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for seven consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 10.9 trillion Korean won ($9.60 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,135.8500 won) (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)