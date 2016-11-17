SEOUL, Nov 17 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0746 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL November 17 *56.8 -85.6 7.0 ^November 16 -8.0 65.7 -71.0 November 15 -205.9 109.2 71.8 November 14 -344.5 278.1 30.7 November 11 -449.5 378.2 89.7 November 10 47.9 229.5 -310.1 November 9 -213.9 309.5 -126.9 November 8 -55.5 12.6 18.7 November 7 -217.8 291.4 -86.0 November 4 -191.6 192.5 -11.0 November 3 -205.7 339.8 -135.5 November 2 -22.0 147.8 -130.1 November 1 14.0 65.9 -91.2 October 31 10.1 131.0 -144.1 October 28 -33.4 -13.9 57.0 Month to date -1,785.8 2.334.7 -744.0 Year to date 8,824.4 -5,056.6 -6,994.2 ^ November 16 figures revised * Offshore investors turned net buyers after four consecutive sessions of selling. ($1 = 1,176.2700 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)