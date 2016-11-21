SEOUL, Nov 21 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL November 21 *68.0 -48.6 -39.3 ^November 18 61.5 -331.0 235.0 November 17 61.8 -90.7 7.1 November 16 -8.0 65.7 -71.0 November 15 -205.9 109.2 71.8 November 14 -344.5 278.1 30.7 November 11 -449.5 378.2 89.7 November 10 47.9 229.5 -310.1 November 9 -213.9 309.5 -126.9 November 8 -55.5 12.6 18.7 November 7 -217.8 291.4 -86.0 November 4 -191.6 192.5 -11.0 November 3 -205.7 339.8 -135.5 November 2 -22.0 147.8 -130.1 November 1 14.0 65.9 -91.2 Month to date -1,651.4 1,950.0 -548.3 Year to date 8,958.9 -5,441.3 -6,798.5 *Offshore investors have been net buyers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 191.3 billion Korean won ($161.57 million) worth. ^ November 18 figures revised ($1 = 1,184.0300 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)