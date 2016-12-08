SEOUL, Dec 8 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL December 8 *24.1 658.2 -652.2 ^December 7 78.3 -90.8 14.1 December 6 117.5 292.9 -360.5 December 5 -4.5 101.3 -114.4 December 2 -0.9 -47.6 23.0 December 1 30.9 -52.7 20.9 November 30 274.0 -317.6 44.6 November 29 450.8 -149.3 -8.3 November 28 208.7 -204.6 -19.6 November 25 19.9 -3.9 -36.3 November 24 -141.4 104.3 13.8 November 23 164.7 406.6 -216.3 November 22 344.9 51.7 -140.3 November 21 68.3 -49.0 -39.3 November 18 61.5 -331.0 235.0 Month to date 245.3 861.3 -1,069.1 Year to date 10,526.1 -4,693.2 -8,229.7 * Offshore investors have been net buyers for three consecutive sessions bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 219.9 billion Korean won ($189.81 million) worth. ^ December 7 figures revised. ($1 = 1,158.5300 won) (Reporting by Nataly Pak)