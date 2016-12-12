SEOUL, Dec 12 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0731 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL December 12 *84.8 14.8 -96.4 ^December 9 57.1 58.4 -117.7 December 8 28.4 655.1 -654.6 December 7 78.3 -90.8 14.1 December 6 117.5 292.9 -360.5 December 5 -4.5 101.3 -114.4 December 2 -0.9 -47.6 23.0 December 1 30.9 -52.7 20.9 November 30 274.0 -317.6 44.6 November 29 450.8 -149.3 -8.3 November 28 208.7 -204.6 -19.6 November 25 19.9 -3.9 -36.3 November 24 -141.4 104.3 13.8 November 23 164.7 406.6 -216.3 November 22 344.9 51.7 -140.3 Month to date 391.5 931.4 -1,285.6 Year to date 10,672.3 -4,623.1 -8,446.3 * Offshore investors have been net buyers for five consecutive sessions bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 366.1 billion Korean won ($313.40 million) worth. ^ December 9 figures revised. ($1 = 1,168.1600 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)