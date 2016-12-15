SEOUL, Dec 15 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL December 15 *8.8 54.1 -63.8 ^December 14 176.3 -189.0 13.2 December 13 112.0 -14.7 -102.5 December 12 84.8 14.8 -96.4 December 9 57.1 58.4 -117.7 December 8 28.4 655.1 -654.6 December 7 78.3 -90.8 14.1 December 6 117.5 292.9 -360.5 December 5 -4.5 101.3 -114.4 December 2 -0.9 -47.6 23.0 December 1 30.9 -52.7 20.9 November 30 274.0 -317.6 44.6 November 29 450.8 -149.3 -8.3 November 28 208.7 -204.6 -19.6 November 25 19.9 -3.9 -36.3 Month to date 688.7 781.7 -1,438.8 Year to date 10,969.5 -4,772.8 -8,599.4 * Offshore investors have been net buyers for eight consecutive sessions bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 663.2 billion Korean won ($562.19 million) worth. ^ December 14 figures revised. ($1 = 1,179.6700 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)