BRIEF-Clarke reports renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Clarke Inc - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to purchase up to 742,243 common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, Dec 26 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0726 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL December 26 *-31.2 125.3 -87.9 ^December 23 -100.5 228.3 -125.5 December 22 -50.0 75.9 -29.7 December 21 78.2 -69.1 -8.2 December 20 60.6 -29.1 -33.5 December 19 5.0 -79.5 78.8 December 16 67.7 -162.1 25.4 December 15 -3.3 66.0 -67.6 December 14 176.3 -189.0 13.2 December 13 112.0 -14.7 -102.5 December 12 84.8 14.8 -96.4 December 9 57.1 58.4 -117.7 December 8 28.4 655.1 -654.6 December 7 78.3 -90.8 14.1 December 6 117.5 292.9 -360.5 Month to date 706.3 883.3 -1,623.1 Year to date 10,987.1 -4,671.2 -8,783.7 * Offshore investors have been net sellers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 181.7 billion Korean won ($151.31 million) worth. ^ December 23 figures revised. ($1 = 1,200.8500 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)
DUBLIN, May 30 The pricing next month of Ireland's initial public offering of Allied Irish Banks (AIB) could be driven up if Britain's ruling Conservative party wins a strong majority in the June 8 election, Ireland's finance minister said on Tuesday.