SEOUL, Dec 26 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0726 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL December 26 *-31.2 125.3 -87.9 ^December 23 -100.5 228.3 -125.5 December 22 -50.0 75.9 -29.7 December 21 78.2 -69.1 -8.2 December 20 60.6 -29.1 -33.5 December 19 5.0 -79.5 78.8 December 16 67.7 -162.1 25.4 December 15 -3.3 66.0 -67.6 December 14 176.3 -189.0 13.2 December 13 112.0 -14.7 -102.5 December 12 84.8 14.8 -96.4 December 9 57.1 58.4 -117.7 December 8 28.4 655.1 -654.6 December 7 78.3 -90.8 14.1 December 6 117.5 292.9 -360.5 Month to date 706.3 883.3 -1,623.1 Year to date 10,987.1 -4,671.2 -8,783.7 * Offshore investors have been net sellers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 181.7 billion Korean won ($151.31 million) worth. ^ December 23 figures revised. ($1 = 1,200.8500 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)