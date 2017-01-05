SEOUL, Jan 5 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL January 5 *84.1 -164.5 65.1 ^January 4 214.2 -358.3 127.2 January 3 171.1 -175.0 -11.2 January 2 27.4 -84.7 38.6 December 29 128.6 -296.8 156.2 December 28 126.8 -414.8 281.0 December 27 93.4 173.6 -258.8 December 26 -31.2 125.3 -87.9 December 23 -100.5 228.3 -125.5 December 22 -50.0 75.9 -29.7 December 21 78.2 -69.1 -8.2 December 20 60.6 -29.1 -33.5 December 19 5.0 -79.5 78.8 December 16 67.7 -162.1 25.4 December 15 -3.3 66.0 -67.6 Month to date 496.7 -782.3 219.8 Year to date 496.7 -782.3 219.8 * Offshore investors have been net buyers for seven consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 845.6 billion Korean won ($713.19 million) worth. ^ January 4 figures revised. ($1 = 1,185.6600 won) (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)