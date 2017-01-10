SEOUL, Jan 10 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL January 10 *99.6 -249.7 128.5 ^January 9 254.4 -457.4 193.4 January 6 171.3 -136.5 -28.8 January 5 84.1 -164.8 65.5 January 4 214.2 -358.3 127.2 January 3 171.1 -175.0 -11.2 January 2 27.4 -84.7 38.6 December 29 128.6 -296.8 156.2 December 28 126.8 -414.8 281.0 December 27 93.4 173.6 -258.8 December 26 -31.2 125.3 -87.9 December 23 -100.5 228.3 -125.5 December 22 -50.0 75.9 -29.7 December 21 78.2 -69.1 -8.2 December 20 60.6 -29.1 -33.5 Month to date 1,022.0 -1,626.4 513.3 Year to date 1,022.0 -1,626.4 513.3 * Offshore investors have been net buyers for ten consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 1.37 trillion Korean won ($1.15 billion) worth. ^ January 9 figures revised. ($1 = 1,195.3500 won) (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)