SEOUL, Jan 13 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0729 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL January 13 *-108.5 162.0 -58.4 ^January 12 31.4 -10.4 -32.1 January 11 485.5 -55.1 -430.0 January 10 99.6 -249.8 128.6 January 9 254.4 -457.4 193.4 January 6 171.3 -136.5 -28.8 January 5 84.1 -164.8 65.5 January 4 214.2 -358.3 127.2 January 3 171.1 -175.0 -11.2 January 2 27.4 -84.7 38.6 December 29 128.6 -296.8 156.2 December 28 126.8 -414.8 281.0 December 27 93.4 173.6 -258.8 December 26 -31.2 125.3 -87.9 December 23 -100.5 228.3 -125.5 Month to date 1,430.5 -1,529.9 -7.2 Year to date 1,430.5 -1,529.9 -7.2 * Offshore investors turned net sellers after twelve consecutive sessions of buying. ^ January 12 figures revised. ($1 = 1,172.4500 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)