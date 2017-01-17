RPT-UPDATE 1-Akzo Nobel wins court case against dissident shareholders

AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion-euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.