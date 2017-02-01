BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
SEOUL, Feb 1 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL February 1 -11.9 55.1 -87.0 ^January 31 -302.5 118.2 132.3 January 26 364.9 -196.0 -214.8 January 25 209.1 -375.7 109.3 January 24 -13.1 9.2 -12.5 January 23 116.7 -109.3 -11.8 January 20 -46.5 38.0 6.7 January 19 146.0 -282.9 128.8 January 18 -19.3 87.4 -72.3 January 17 -8.4 90.3 -83.0 January 16 -239.4 184.7 40.0 January 13 -108.4 163.5 -58.5 January 12 31.4 -10.4 -32.1 January 11 485.5 -55.1 -430.0 January 10 99.6 -249.8 128.6 January 9 254.4 -457.4 193.4 Month to date -11.9 55.1 -87.0 Year to date 1,626.0 -1,909.4 -71.7 ^ January 31 figures revised. ($1 = 1,155.4100 won) (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.