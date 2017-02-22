SEOUL, Feb 22 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0723 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL February 22 *322.8 -288.5 -88.6 ^February 21 124.8 153.9 -318.5 February 20 53.3 -209.7 103.2 February 17 290.3 148.5 -484.1 February 16 165.6 -265.4 42.6 February 15 -28.7 159.1 -175.1 February 14 -127.6 265.3 -136.7 February 13 5.8 230.7 -278.7 February 10 -105.3 313.6 -247.3 February 9 54.5 -127.8 22.1 February 8 -242.6 104.4 93.1 February 7 -160.0 143.7 -32.0 February 6 2.9 63.9 -113.6 February 3 -109.7 -59.7 110.9 February 2 70.5 -178.5 61.2 Month to date 304.7 508.8 -1,528.7 Year to date 1,942.6 -1,455.6 -1,513.4 * Offshore investors have been net buyers for five consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 956.8 billion won ($838.10 million) worth. ^ February 21 figures revised. ($1 = 1,141.6300 won) (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)