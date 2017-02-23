SEOUL, Feb 23 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL February 23 *32.1 -55.2 -27.5 ^February 22 452.9 -198.7 -93.6 February 21 124.8 153.9 -318.5 February 20 53.3 -209.7 103.2 February 17 290.3 148.5 -484.1 February 16 165.6 -265.4 42.6 February 15 -28.7 159.1 -175.1 February 14 -127.6 265.3 -136.7 February 13 5.8 230.7 -278.7 February 10 -105.3 313.6 -247.3 February 9 54.5 -127.8 22.1 February 8 -242.6 104.4 93.1 February 7 -160.0 143.7 -32.0 February 6 2.9 63.9 -113.6 February 3 -109.7 -59.7 110.9 Month to date 466.9 543.5 -1,561.1 Year to date 2,104.7 -1,421.0 -1,545.8 * Offshore investors have been net buyers for six consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 1.12 trillion won ($985.47 million) worth. ^ February 22 figures revised. ($1 = 1,136.5100 won) (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)