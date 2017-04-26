SEOUL, April 26 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0740 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 26 *293.0 84.6 -370.3 ^April 25 651.6 -281.0 -367.8 April 24 338.1 -72.4 -249.5 April 21 242.5 89.9 -316.5 April 20 76.3 223.6 -276.1 April 19 -225.1 110.4 116.0 April 18 11.4 38.5 -48.2 April 17 -111.7 266.6 -160.9 April 14 -73.5 22.8 44.4 April 13 -1.1 104.2 -113.8 April 12 79.1 -104.8 24.8 April 11 -126.6 97.8 31.4 April 10 -54.1 -4.5 6.4 April 7 -77.9 103.1 10.4 April 6 -90.5 -117.9 168.3 Month to date 800.3 301.5 -1,253.5 Year to date 6,252.8 -4,646.4 -3,939.8 ^ April 25 figures revised. * Foreign investors were net buyers during five consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 1.6 trillion won ($1.42 billion). ($1 = 1,126.3100 won) (Reporting by Jeongeun Lee)